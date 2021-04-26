|
Deutsche Finance Group launches digital investments fintech 

Monday 26 April 2021 14:57 CET | News

Investment company Deutsche Finance Group (DFG) has announced the launch of digital real estate-focused fintech ‘DF Deutsche Finance Digitalinvest’.

The launch of DFG’s new online investment platform will offer customers blockchain-based digital investment opportunities. The strategy is to allow private and professional investors to have fully digital access to the DFG’s institutional investment strategies in the areas of private equity real estate and infrastructure. DFG currently manages EUR 7.7 billion in assets for 38,500 customers. According to a DF Deutsche Finance Digitalinvest representative, the addition of digital investments to the product range is a logical development of the company's business model and enables flexible access to prime real estate investments.


More: Link


