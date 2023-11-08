CRIF Gulf announces a partnership with Fauree

The collaboration leverages CRIF's expertise in credit risk analysis and Fauree's Supply Chain Finance Platform to offer businesses a data-driven approach to credit decision-making. This approach integrates Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data into the credit assessment process, aiming to help companies make more informed and responsible lending decisions.
In the company press release, representatives from CRIBIS D&B expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership and highlighted their goal to offer clients a more comprehensive and forward-looking approach to credit assessment.
Officials from Fauree also emphasised the importance of sustainability and talked about their partnership with CRIF while highlighting its potential to enable companies to embrace ESG principles while maintaining financial stability. In essence, the partnership underlines the commitment of both CRIF and Fauree to drive positive change and innovation in the financial industry.
More information about the two companies
CRIF is a global company specialising in credit bureau, business information, and credit solutions. Operating in 39 countries, CRIF works with various businesses worldwide, assisting them in making informed credit decisions.
Fauree is a Supply Chain Finance Platform focused on streamlining structured trade finance and optimising working capital solutions for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Operating in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, Fauree is committed to addressing the unique financial challenges faced by SMEs.
