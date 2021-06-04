Codat, Personetics to enable better personalised engagement for SMBs

Serving over 100 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics’ AI analyses financial data in real-time. It understands customers’ financial behaviour to anticipate their needs and act on their behalf. Personetics’ technology enables banks to offer day-to-day personalised insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programmes to customers including small businesses. Its Engagement Platform assists banks to increase market differentiation and business impact.
Codat’s API – which provides real-time access to the financial and business data in platforms used by SMEs – will be integrated with Personetics’ end-to-end platform, enabling Personetics to apply its AI to small business data more easily. Personetics’ financial service clients will gain greater insights, product-based advice, and intelligence to anticipate the needs of their business customers.
According to McKinsey, AI technologies can help boost revenues by increasing the personalisation of services to customers. Higher automation, lower costs, and reduced error rates means resources are more efficiently utilised to uncover new opportunities to generate insights from vast troves of data.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions