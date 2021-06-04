|
|
|
|
|
|
Codat, Personetics to enable better personalised engagement for SMBs

Friday 4 June 2021 11:57 CET | News

API-based platform for business data Codat has partnered with Personetics, a provider of financial data-driven personalisation and customer engagement solutions for the Financial Services industry.

Serving over 100 million bank customers worldwide, Personetics’ AI analyses financial data in real-time. It understands customers’ financial behaviour to anticipate their needs and act on their behalf. Personetics’ technology enables banks to offer day-to-day personalised insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programmes to customers including small businesses. Its Engagement Platform assists banks to increase market differentiation and business impact.  

Codat’s API – which provides real-time access to the financial and business data in platforms used by SMEs – will be integrated with Personetics’ end-to-end platform, enabling Personetics to apply its AI to small business data more easily. Personetics’ financial service clients will gain greater insights, product-based advice, and intelligence to anticipate the needs of their business customers.

According to McKinsey, AI technologies can help boost revenues by increasing the personalisation of services to customers. Higher automation, lower costs, and reduced error rates means resources are more efficiently utilised to uncover new opportunities to generate insights from vast troves of data.


Keywords: partnership, financial data, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
