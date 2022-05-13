|
Cashology to use Nordigen's Open Banking solution

Tuesday 26 April 2022 14:23 CET | News

UK-based Cashology has chosen Nordigen’s Open Banking solution to create a user-friendly accounting and budgeting platform.

The new integration enables Cashology’s clients to link all their bank accounts directly to the tool and manage their finances in one place.

With Nordigen’s integration, clients can securely connect to their bank accounts and aggregate all their financial data within Cashology’s management system. This way, all their accounting processes are performed using all accessible information. The link takes minutes to establish and the data within the accounting tool will be automatically updated to display changes in real-time.

Cashology is a cash flow management tool. It was created with a focus on developing a program that will be easy to use, convenient, and add automation to daily tasks. Cashology connects directly to business bank accounts, aggregating all financial information in one place for easier management, analysis, and forecasting.


