News

BLKB founds digital financial service provider

Monday 26 April 2021 15:06 CET | News

The Switzerland-based Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB) has completed the preparations for the launch of its digital financial services company ‘Radicant’, which plans to enter the market in 2022. 

Radicant will offer personalised financial advice and sustainable solutions, and will be based in Zurich, Switzerland. BLKB had previously announced at the end of 2020 that it would launch a digital financial services subsidiary. According to a Radicant representative, this project aims to bring more transparency to sustainable investment opportunities. Radicant plans to collaborate with Swiss fintech companies, other financial services providers, NGOs, experts and private individuals who want to make a contribution to sustainable development.


Keywords: product launch, banks, financial services, investment
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Switzerland
