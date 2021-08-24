|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bank Central Asia (BCA) to pump USD 200 million in digital unit

Thursday 26 August 2021 15:04 CET | News

Bloomberg has reported that Indonesia-based BCA has decided to invest USD 200 million in its digital arm to match competitors’ efforts in one of the world’s largest unbanked markets, according to techinasia.com.

As BCA prepares for an initial public offering in the next couple of years, it plans to help digital unit Blu increase its market share. The lender is also focusing on acquiring more merchants, partners, and customers for Blu. After making its stock market debut, BCA is looking to keep the majority stake in its digital arm.

The bank aims to expand Blu’s capital to 4 trillion rupiah (USD 277 million) from 1 trillion rupiah (USD 69 million). BCA is facing a strong competition from smaller digital banks like Gojek and GIC-backed Bank Jago. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, investment, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Indonesia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like