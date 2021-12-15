|
Backbase helps Blue Federal Credit Union with digitalisation

Wednesday 15 December 2021 14:34 CET | News

Netherlands-based Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase has announced that it is partnering with Blue Federal Credit Union (Blue), a credit union, headquartered in US.

The partnership is meant to reinvent the digital experience for all of Blue’s retail and business banking members. The partnership will see Blue adopt Backbase’s Digital Banking, Digital Sales and Digital Assist solutions for both lines of business.

Following prior digital innovation initiatives to upgrade their physical infrastructure and core systems, adopt Microsoft Azure Cloud technology, and overhaul their middleware and customer relationship management systems, Blue selected Backbase as its technology partner to deliver a customizable front-end experience and replace a rigid, outdated UI/UX.

Backbase’s Digital Sales, Banking, and Assist solutions work together on Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform to deliver an end-to-end digital experience for Blue members – while still providing the personalisation and human touch some members expect from Blue.

Keywords: partnership, digital banking, online banking, digitalisation
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: World
