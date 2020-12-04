|
BAC Community Bank adds to its digital banking solutions

Friday 4 December 2020

ZSuite Technologies, a financial technology company offering digital tools that help small businesses and individuals automate collection of recurring payments and manage security deposits, has partnered with US-based BAC Community Bank (BAC). 

This relationship enables the bank to expand its digital offerings to include ZRent and ZDeposit.

Like most community banks and credit unions in the US, the pandemic escalated BAC Community Bank’s need for a digital solution allowing small businesses and individuals to safely collect recurring payments online.

Similarly, there was a demand among property management customers to automate the complex security deposit management process. To meet those needs, BAC launched ZRent and ZDeposit as new high-value services for small businesses and consumers.

In addition to these products, ZSuite provides a complete package of enablement services designed to aid the success of its partners and customers. The company offers built-in, tier one support through multiple channels, including phone, online chat and email. ZSuite also performs all back-office services such as new user onboarding and provides training and marketing guidance to its partner financial institutions.

 


