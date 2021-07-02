|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Axis Bank partners with AWS for digital transformation

Friday 2 July 2021 14:02 CET | News

India-based Axis Bank has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate its digital transformation programme and meet the growing demand for its digital banking services, according to Business Standard.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Axis Bank will draw on the breadth and depth of AWS services. This includes containers, database, and computers to build a portfolio of new digital financial services to bring advanced banking experiences to customers. This includes online accounts that can be opened in under six minutes and instant digital payments, helping the bank increase customer satisfaction by 35 percent and lower costs by 24 percent.

By selecting AWS as their preferred cloud provider, Axis Bank gains access to a suite of cloud services to innovate and introduce new financial services. These range from easy account opening, digital lending, and instant payments for customers and businesses.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like