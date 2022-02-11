|
Axis Bank introduces digital KYC fixed deposit

Friday 11 February 2022

India-based Axis Bank, a private sector bank, has introduced the Digital Fixed Deposit, a digital full KYC fixed deposit product.

The main features of this product are that fixed deposit investors can establish a Digital Fixed Deposit without an Axis Bank Savings Account by submitting personal details, and the account can be opened via the video KYC (VKYC) technique from the comfort of their own home.

Axis Bank Digital Fixed Deposit provides customers several features including good interest rates, no issuance charges, and no penalty on premature withdrawals up to 25% of the amount, as the press release says.


Keywords: KYC, product launch, interest rate, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: India
