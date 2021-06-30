Australian banks sign partnership with Adatree to enter the Consumer Data Right Regime

The banks will prepare to share data using the Adatree Industry Sandbox, which is the developer testing environment for the Data Recipient Platform.
Adatree is removing barriers to entry for the data sharing ecosystem through its single API solution to overcoming the high technical standards required for Open Banking accreditation.
The full consortium includes BankVic, Bank of Us, The Mac Credit Union, QBank, Police Credit Union, Community First Credit Union, Transport Mutual Credit Union, LCU (Laboratories Credit Union), Hume Bank, Family First Credit Union, CMCU (Central Murray Credit Union), South West Credit Union, Geelong Bank, CWCU (Central West Credit Union), Unity Bank Orange Credit Union, and WAW Credit Union.
