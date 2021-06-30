|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Australian banks sign partnership with Adatree to enter the Consumer Data Right Regime

Wednesday 30 June 2021 12:55 CET | News

A consortium of 20 Australian banks and credit unions have agreed to enter the Consumer Data Right Regime after signing a partnership with Open Banking intermediary Adatree.

The banks will prepare to share data using the Adatree Industry Sandbox, which is the developer testing environment for the Data Recipient Platform.

Adatree is removing barriers to entry for the data sharing ecosystem through its single API solution to overcoming the high technical standards required for Open Banking accreditation.

The full consortium includes BankVic, Bank of Us, The Mac Credit Union, QBank, Police Credit Union, Community First Credit Union, Transport Mutual Credit Union, LCU (Laboratories Credit Union), Hume Bank, Family First Credit Union, CMCU (Central Murray Credit Union), South West Credit Union, Geelong Bank, CWCU (Central West Credit Union), Unity Bank Orange Credit Union, and WAW Credit Union.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, fintech, partnership, Open Banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like