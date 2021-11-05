|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Apiture partners with MeridianLink

Friday 5 November 2021 11:11 CET | News

Apiture, a provider of digital banking solutions, has partnered with MeridianLink to deliver a new digital account opening solution to their customers and members through MeridianLink’s platform.

MeridianLink Opening, an all-in-one digital account opening solution, allows consumers to open and fund accounts including checking, savings, CDs, IRAs, HSAs, minor accounts, and small business accounts from any online or mobile device. The partnership will offer Apiture clients the ability to choose the MeridianLink solution to integrate with their Apiture Xpress digital banking system.

Working with MeridianLink enables financial institutions to unify deposit account opening and lending for all channels and product types, including consumer, indirect, home equity, mortgage, and small business.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, expansion, digital banking
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like