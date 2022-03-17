|
Adnovum and BearingPoint partner on fintech solutions for banks

Thursday 17 March 2022 14:58 CET | News

Netherlands-based management and technology consultancy company BearingPoint and Switzerland-based software company Adnovum have entered an open partnership in order to offer banks fintech solutions. 

Bearingpoint offers customers IP-based managed services beyond SaaS and software solutions for digital transformations. The company has developed numerous blockchain-based business cases for financial services clients. AdNovum offers its customers support for the digitisation of business processes including consulting, implementation, and operation, as well as identity and access management and security consulting.

The partners will focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing in customer intelligence solutions and on distributed ledger technology. With the partnership, BearingPoint and Adnovum are targeting the AI, ML, and NLP capability of customer intelligence solutions. They aim to address the increasing demand for DLT solutions with their offerings.


