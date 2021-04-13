|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

additiv, Bricknode to enable BaaS in wealth management

Tuesday 13 April 2021 13:28 CET | News

Switzerland-based wealth management provider additiv has partnered with Sweden-based B2B cloud banking software company Bricknode, according to the official press release.

The collaboration enables financial institutions to select an established end-to-end solution for all their client’s wealth management needs. It adds Bricknode’s Brokerage-as-a-Service, providing fully scalable back-office and record-keeping functionality to additiv’s product range which includes extensive orchestration and client engagement capabilities. 

additiv’s DFS omnichannel orchestration platform is a system of intelligence for wealth management. It enables financial institutions to access new distribution channels through a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) model. And it allows banking and non-banking providers to embed wealth services into their proposition.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BaaS, financial institutions, digital banking, partnership
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like