9Spokes signs three-year contract with Virgin Money UK

Friday 4 June 2021 10:43 CET | News

9Spokes International has signed a three-year contract with Virgin Money UK to deliver a VMUK instance of the 9Spokes platform comprising Track, Connect and Explore for the bank’s SMB customers, and bank serving products Engage and Monitor.

The platform will form a core part of VMUK’s working capital health proposition and will transform VMUK’s digital banking proposition - providing SMB customers with the digital tools to monitor and sustain their business health.

The three-year term commences when the platform launches in September 2021.

The company believes that the contract with VMUK further validates the 9Spokes use case in an increasingly digitised financial sector.

The 9Spokes solution forms a core part of Virgin Money’s working capital health proposition, a transformative digital banking initiative designed to help SMB customers monitor and sustain their business health.

 


Keywords: digital banking, SMEs
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Online & Mobile Banking
Countries: United Kingdom
