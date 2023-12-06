Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

YouTrip adds the Google Pay payment method

Wednesday 6 December 2023 10:20 CET | News

Singapore-based multi-currency digital wallet YouTrip has integrated Google Pay as a new contactless payment method for its Android users.

 

This addition marks another step in YouTrip's journey to equip users with a more seamless and smarter experience across different payment options following its Apple Pay launch in August 2023.

YouTrip has integrated Google Pay as a new contactless payment method for its Android users.

With this integration, all users can add the YouTrip virtual card to their mobile wallets and smart devices, providing users with instant access to their YouTrip account upon sign-up application approval. This allows users to enjoy convenient rates with zero FX fees and YouTrip Perks in time for their December 2023 travel plans, eliminating the need to wait for their physical card to arrive.

Officials from YouTrip said they are happy to partner with Google Pay, bringing increased convenience to their users' payment experiences in their current smartphone-centric world. This integration aligns with their mission to provide individuals with a smart, secure, and hassle-free way to pay. As they continue to innovate, users can look forward to more features that seamlessly match their evolving needs and preferences.

A rewards-rich experience

Users can tap into a world of savings and rewards for the December 2023 holiday season with YouTrip's Tap and ‘Trip It All Day mobile contactless cashback campaign.

Under the campaign, the first 8,000 users to participate and complete 10 mobile contactless payments through their Apple Pay or Google Pay will receive USD 3.73 cashback. In addition, the first 8,000 users will also receive an additional USD 1.49 cashback.

To maximise savings, users can enjoy exclusive deals and promotions from over 30 local and international brands, including Booking.com, Klook, Trip.com, Qatar Airways, Don Quijote, and more, conveniently through the one-stop platform, YouTrip Perks.

A trusted partner for seamless and contactless payments

Since its launch in 2018, YouTrip has become a reliable partner for Singaporeans’ travel and foreign currency payments. By offering convenient rates with zero FX fees, YouTrip revolutionised the way people navigate the complexities of overseas transactions.

Demonstrating its commitment to providing users with augmented payment experiences as the region’s fintech pioneer for innovative and customer-centric payment solutions, YouTrip unveiled a modernised upgrade to its app interface earlier in 2023 and introduced new features such as its virtual card under YouTrip 2.0.

These improvements, along with the integration of mobile contactless payment through Apple Pay and Google Pay, are part of YouTrip’s continuous innovation to provide users with a more intuitive and hassle-free payment experience.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, contactless payments, virtual card, cashback, FX
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Google Pay, YouTrip
Countries: Singapore
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Google Pay

|

YouTrip

|
Discover all the Company news on Google Pay and other articles related to Google Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like