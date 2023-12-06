YouTrip adds the Google Pay payment method

This addition marks another step in YouTrip's journey to equip users with a more seamless and smarter experience across different payment options following its Apple Pay launch in August 2023.
With this integration, all users can add the YouTrip virtual card to their mobile wallets and smart devices, providing users with instant access to their YouTrip account upon sign-up application approval. This allows users to enjoy convenient rates with zero FX fees and YouTrip Perks in time for their December 2023 travel plans, eliminating the need to wait for their physical card to arrive.
Officials from YouTrip said they are happy to partner with Google Pay, bringing increased convenience to their users' payment experiences in their current smartphone-centric world. This integration aligns with their mission to provide individuals with a smart, secure, and hassle-free way to pay. As they continue to innovate, users can look forward to more features that seamlessly match their evolving needs and preferences.
Users can tap into a world of savings and rewards for the December 2023 holiday season with YouTrip's Tap and ‘Trip It All Day mobile contactless cashback campaign.
Under the campaign, the first 8,000 users to participate and complete 10 mobile contactless payments through their Apple Pay or Google Pay will receive USD 3.73 cashback. In addition, the first 8,000 users will also receive an additional USD 1.49 cashback.
To maximise savings, users can enjoy exclusive deals and promotions from over 30 local and international brands, including Booking.com, Klook, Trip.com, Qatar Airways, Don Quijote, and more, conveniently through the one-stop platform, YouTrip Perks.
Since its launch in 2018, YouTrip has become a reliable partner for Singaporeans’ travel and foreign currency payments. By offering convenient rates with zero FX fees, YouTrip revolutionised the way people navigate the complexities of overseas transactions.
Demonstrating its commitment to providing users with augmented payment experiences as the region’s fintech pioneer for innovative and customer-centric payment solutions, YouTrip unveiled a modernised upgrade to its app interface earlier in 2023 and introduced new features such as its virtual card under YouTrip 2.0.
These improvements, along with the integration of mobile contactless payment through Apple Pay and Google Pay, are part of YouTrip’s continuous innovation to provide users with a more intuitive and hassle-free payment experience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions