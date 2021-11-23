|
wearonize and BrilliantTS partner for payments

Tuesday 23 November 2021 14:04 CET | News

Switzerland-based ‘Fulfillment-as-a-Service’ provider for wearable payment solutions wearonize has partnered with South Korea-based payment technology company BrilliantTS for mobile payment solutions.

wearonize now enables BrilliantTS to tokenise consumer payment cards for the BrilliantTS ‘Fuze Card’. In addition, with access to the wearonize banking network and the wearonize service portfolio, the path to the European and US markets is open to BrilliantTS. wearonize is therefore also moving into the Asian market. BrilliantTS will commission the fintech with the technical implementation of the tokenisation of various payment cards on the Fuze Card.

The card incorporates multiple payment cards for one consumer and includes a storage function of cryptocurrency, OTP and a password manager. BrilliantTS will launch in Europe in the first quarter of 2022, and the roll-out in the USA is planned for later in 2022. According to a wearonize representative, the Korean market is a few steps ahead when it comes to innovative payment methods, and with this partnership they have the opportunity to bring a piece of this knowledge advantage to Europe.


Keywords: mobile payments, partnership, cryptocurrency, fintech
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Switzerland
