Visa study: Macau residents prefer QR payments

Thursday 16 December 2021 16:05 CET | News

A new study carried out by global card issuer Visa in Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan has shown that out of all residents, people from Macau prefer mobile QR code payments.

As opposed to other forms of payments, 70% of Macau residents prefer mobile QR payments, followed by stored value cards with 14%. By comparison, only 11% of the respondents mentioned mobile payments and contactless cards as their preferred method of payment.

On the other hand, residents from Hong Kong and Taiwan chose these two as their go-to options for purchasing goods, with 46% of Taiwanese and 51% of Hong Kong residents, respectively.

The Visa study also mentioned that people from Macau are more willing to go cashless by 2026, with over 30% of the respondents claiming they will increase their use of cashless payments in the next 12 months. Hygiene and speed of transaction are among the most common reasons why citizens from Macau choose QR code payments.

