Visa and MLG to make contactless payments accessible across North Africa

Under the MoU and in light of Visa's global initiative to augment the cashless and digital payment experience, Visa will work with MLG to implement various digital experiences in both the private and public sector.
Transit comes at the forefront of this strategic partnership whereby both organisations would offer transit solutions that would make thr passenger experience seamless and reduce travel time by allowing them to pay for their ride using their contactless Visa prepaid and co-branded cards or wearable devices. In addition, the initiative will also leverage Visa and MLG technologies to enable and expand digital acceptance solutions for merchants in various markets across North Africa.
Visa's urban mobility solutions such as the ‘Visa Known Fare Transit’ model, the ‘Mobility & Transport Transaction’ model, and the ‘Visa Ready for Transit’ model are catalysing the transformation of mass transit globally by reducing infrastructure costs (ticket counters and vending machines) and improving the overall customer experience to drive ridership and revenue growth.
Promotion of digital payments has been accorded highest priority by ‘MLG’ to bring all the segments under the fold of digital payment services and to provide facility of seamless digital payment to all activities in a secured manner.
