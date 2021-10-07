|
News

United Airlines to introduce inflight PayPal QR code payment option

Thursday 7 October 2021 15:07 CET | News

United Airlines has teamed with digital payments company PayPal to introduce QR codes as inflight payment option.

Starting with November 2021, United customers on select flights can make touch-free inflight purchases while on board by just scanning a QR code - with or without Wi-Fi. The customers can simply show a flight attendant the PayPal QR code in the PayPal app and use it to buy snacks, drinks and any other inflight purchases.

United claimed it is the first airline to offer PayPal QR codes, which can be used on select flights departing from Chicago O' Hare International Airport in November 2021. Before the end of 2021, the service will be extended to all flights across the entire network where contactless payment is available.

In June 2021, United unveiled an upgraded buy-on-board menu. The company also introduced brand-new meal offerings to customers seated in domestic premium cabins on flights over 1,500 miles and hub-to-hub flights over 800 miles.


