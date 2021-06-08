|
UL, WIZZIT Digital launch Tap2Pay mPOS solution in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tuesday 8 June 2021 13:53 CET | News

UL, a US-based safety certification company, has announced the completion of a pilot project with WIZZIT Digital to launch the Tap2Pay mPOS solution with PIN entry support in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Tap2Pay solution transforms commercial off-the-shelf devices into POS payment terminals. Furthermore, it supports PIN entry, and it is recognised by Visa and Mastercard. Tap2Pay aims to enable merchants of any size to accept cashless payments in a bid to assist them attract more customers, including those who don’t want to pay cash for goods and services.

According to the press release, since the debut of the solution, WIZZIT Digital has gone live with an initial launch customer, one of the largest Pan-African commercial banks.


Keywords: mPOS, merchants, online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Africa
