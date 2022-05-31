Subscribe
News

TORANOTEC integrates PayPal payment method into TORANOKO

Tuesday 31 May 2022 13:32 CET | News

Japan-based digital wealth company TORANOTEC has announced that PayPal is available as a payment method for the TORANOKO investment app.

Users will be able to fund new investments in and withdraw investment amounts from the TORANOKO investment app through PayPal, creating a seamless coordination between asset management services and payments.

TORANOKO is an asset management service that offers access to full-fledged global diversified investment, regardless of the user’s investment experience. With functionality and partnerships that are related to the transactions and consumption of daily life, such as the ability to invest small increments, points, and miles, as well as a more regular larger amounts of steady investments, it is a service that allows customers to engage in asset formation and build future wealth.

From 30 May 2022, TORANOKO users will be able to use a PayPal account as the funding account for the investment service. Users who complete this setting and link their TORANOKO account with PayPal to make investments will receive a monthly bonus of USD 1 worth of TORANOKO points, which can be used for investing within TORANOKO at USD 0.008 per point.


