TORANOTEC integrates PayPal payment method into TORANOKO

Users will be able to fund new investments in and withdraw investment amounts from the TORANOKO investment app through PayPal, creating a seamless coordination between asset management services and payments.
TORANOKO is an asset management service that offers access to full-fledged global diversified investment, regardless of the user’s investment experience. With functionality and partnerships that are related to the transactions and consumption of daily life, such as the ability to invest small increments, points, and miles, as well as a more regular larger amounts of steady investments, it is a service that allows customers to engage in asset formation and build future wealth.
From 30 May 2022, TORANOKO users will be able to use a PayPal account as the funding account for the investment service. Users who complete this setting and link their TORANOKO account with PayPal to make investments will receive a monthly bonus of USD 1 worth of TORANOKO points, which can be used for investing within TORANOKO at USD 0.008 per point.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions