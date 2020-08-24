Tata Digital to roll out 'Super App' offering

According to Inc42, the app is expected to position the company among businesses such as Reliance and Amazon, as Tata Digital is expanding, while operating ecommerce platform Tata CLiQ, online grocery store StarQuik, and online electronics platform Croma.
Moreover, the development of the solution comes months after Reliance Jio’s USD 20 billion fundraise, which expanded the company’s suite of offerings to ecommerce, online grocery, healthcare, and video conferencing, among others.
Regarding the idea of a ‘Super App’, it first originated in China, where the government’s ban on western apps such as Google, YouTube, and Twitter, among others, led to the rise of homegrown alternatives. However, with a market which is open to applications from the West and a increasing tech ecosystem in India, the scale of competition offers customers the option to choose from several apps in every segment, be it flight booking, movie tickets, food delivery, and ecommerce, among others.
Therefore, is unlikely that India-based consumers will be loyal to one particular app, for as soon discounts in one app fall, the customer would open the other in search of a better deal.
Consequently, the only ‘Super App’ in India remains the smartphone, of which there are more than 500 million users, with an even larger number of internet users making the country a huge market to be tapped into for tech companies all over the world, Inc42 stated.
