News

STICPAY updates forex cashback service offering

Friday 4 March 2022 09:45 CET | News

UK-based digital payment provider STICPAY has announced a further addition to its Forex Cashback service, by allowing customers to receive 100% cashback directly into their account.

STICPAY receives a rebate from brokers for every new customer that signs up via their STICPAY account or links their STICPAY account to their broker. STICPAY has decided to pass 100% of this rebate onto its customers. 

STICPAY officials explained that with this addition to their portfolio, their customers can benefit from a boost to their funds without the need to make a claim. The money is automatically credited to their STICPAY account so there is no time lost when trying to take advantage of small but fast currency price moves.

The move follows the recent news that STICPAY had added six new brokers onto its Forex Cashback service. This takes the number of broker partners to 21 and makes it easier for STICPAY’s customers to get involved in the potentially lucrative activity of forex trading, the company explains.


