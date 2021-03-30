|
SABB, Geidea partner to launch tap-on-phone solution

Tuesday 30 March 2021 14:40 CET | News

SABB and Saudi Arabia-based fintech Geidea have launched a strategic partnership that combines SABB’s digital banking services with Geidea’s payments acceptance technology to launch an app-based tap-on-phone solution.

Tap-on-phone is a new payment acceptance solution developed by Geidea and certified by Saudi Payments. The solution aims to enable merchants to accept contactless digital payments instead of cash. Merchants can accept payments from cards and mobile wallets without the need for extra hardware. This solution is meant to facilitate merchants such as those in the on-the-go sales force, delivery services, and ride hailing companies.

According to the press release, the solutions is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Financial Sector Development Program to promote a cashless economy and aims to enable enterprises to increase their digital footprint and meet the demands of cashless payments.


Keywords: SABB, Geidea, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Saudi Arabia
