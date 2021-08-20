|
Red Bird Ventures to launch Buck

Friday 20 August 2021 10:17 CET | News

Westpac New Zealand subsidiary Red Bird Ventures has announced it will launch a P2P smartphone payments app named Buck, enabling customers of all major NZ banks to make payments without entering a bank account number.

Buck, which has been under development for about three-and-a-half-years, is set for a public launch in September 2021 on Apple's iOS and Google's Android mobile operating systems.

Buck is an Open Banking product using Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) through Open Banking fintech Akahu, in which Red Bird Ventures has a 32% stake. It will be available to customers of ANZ, ASB, BNZ, The Co-operative Bank, Heartland Bank, Kiwibank, TSB and Westpac.


More: Link


Keywords: Open Banking, product launch, banks, P2P payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: New Zealand
