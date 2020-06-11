Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

QR-code mobile payment platform weQless launches to help UK restaurants

Thursday 11 June 2020 11:42 CET | News

QR-Code payment system weQless has launched aiming to remove the need for customers to stand in queues or loiter at the bar to place an order.
weQless allows patrons to access a virtual menu via a unique QR-Code created for each venue and stuck on the tables. Customers place their orders via the app, then are redirected straight to the checkout page where they can pay in one click if they use Apple or Google Pay; otherwise, they can pay via debit or credit card. This system helps customers avoid handling grubby menus or standing in long queues next to strangers.

One of the features of weQless is that it's a Progressive Web App; which means users don't need to go to the App store or Google Play to download the app. Instead; when visiting the web app for the first time, they get an option to add it as a mobile app on their phone's home screen.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: weQless, QR payments, restaurants payments, COVID-19, pandemic, coronavirus, progressive web app, QR code,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like