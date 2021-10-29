|
News

Paysafe partners with Bitrise

Friday 29 October 2021 14:42 CET | News

Paysafe has entered a partnership with Hungary-based mobile development company Bitrise to leverage its platform in automating operational processes.

Leveraging Bitrise’s mobile development platform, Paysafe has automated and accelerated the mobile practices behind its digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER, which provide alternative payment methods. The move to Bitrise has enabled Paysafe to automate and scale the operational processes and workflows that influence users’ in-app experience leading up to and including payments.

The collaboration with Bitrise has enabled Paysafe to eliminate the need for manual troubleshooting. Working with Bitrise, Paysafe can identify issues that might interfere with the user experience before submitting releases to app stores.


Keywords: Paysafe, partnership, digital wallet, payment methods, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
