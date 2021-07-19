|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayBy enables users to make digital gifts for the Eid Al Adha festivities

Monday 19 July 2021 13:51 CET | News

UAE-based fintech start-up PayBy has announced that they have enabled users to make digital gifts for the Eid Al Adha festivities.

Eidiya is a small gift of money given to younger people, especially children. With PayBy's cashless, contactless eidiya, money can be transferred through the PayBy app or by way of the PayBy transfer messages on the chat apps, BOTIM, and ToTok.

According to the press release, PayBy user only need to enter the recipient's mobile number on the PayBy app and transfer the eidiya. Both the sender and the recipient should be registered PayBy users with updated KYC details.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: money transfer, contactless payments, online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Arab Emirates
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like