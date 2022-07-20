Pakistan launches app for passport-related payments

The app will help to put a stop to ‘long queues and cumbersome trips to the banks,’ officials said in a tweet. This move will facilitate paying passport fees for citizens. The Passport Fee Asaan app will help users calculate and pay their passport fees using a simple interface.
The app also generates payment challan which can be paid via ATM, internet banking or 1-link member bank branches. Users can also launch complaints and inquire about the status of payments with the app, which is available on both iOS and Android.
It is interesting to note that the Henley Passport Index 2022 ranked Pakistan among the four worst passports in the world on 19 July 2022. The green passport can only be used to access 32 countries without a visa.
