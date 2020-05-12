Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Non-bank contactless mobile payments on the rise in Australia

Tuesday 12 May 2020 14:46 CET | News

Australia-based market research company Roy Morgan has revealed data that shows an increase in the use of contactless mobile payment services compared to 2019.

According to the press release, the company’s Digital Payments Report indicates that 10.8% Australians are using in 2020 non-bank contactless mobile payment services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, up from 2019’s 7.1%. Apple Pay is now used by 6.5% (up from 4.1%), Google Pay by 4.1% (up from 3.6%), while Samsung Pay was unchanged at 1%.

Moreover, Roy Morgan’s Helix Personas research confirms that the 200 Metrotechs (trend and tech focused people) is the most likely segment to use these services, with more than one in six (16.9%) in this community using either Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. However, regarding the convenience of the new services, the 100 Leading Lifestyles (big spenders that enjoy cultured living) occupy a percentage of 12.2 %, while 300 Aspirationals (highly ambitious and culturally diverse up-and-comers) occupy 12.1%.

Furthermore, 9.8% of  the ‘500 Doing Fine’ (price sensitive and light spenders), 8.5% of the ‘400 Hearth and Home’ (people that embrace conventional family life), and 7.9% of the ‘600 Fair Go’ (lower income people, struggling to make ends meet) are now using non-bank contactless mobile payment services, the research concluded.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Roy Morgan, market research, contactless mobile payments, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Australia
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like