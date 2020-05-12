Non-bank contactless mobile payments on the rise in Australia

According to the press release, the company’s Digital Payments Report indicates that 10.8% Australians are using in 2020 non-bank contactless mobile payment services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, up from 2019’s 7.1%. Apple Pay is now used by 6.5% (up from 4.1%), Google Pay by 4.1% (up from 3.6%), while Samsung Pay was unchanged at 1%.
Furthermore, 9.8% of the ‘500 Doing Fine’ (price sensitive and light spenders), 8.5% of the ‘400 Hearth and Home’ (people that embrace conventional family life), and 7.9% of the ‘600 Fair Go’ (lower income people, struggling to make ends meet) are now using non-bank contactless mobile payment services, the research concluded.
