MYPINPAD, SPECTRA Technologies launch contactless payments solution in Hong Kong

Wednesday 10 March 2021 14:59 CET | News

MYPINPAD has partnered with SPECTRA Technologies to launch a contactless payments solution for small and micro merchants in Hong Kong.

According to the press release, SPECTRA Technologies, a technology partner of MYPINPAD, has developed SoePay, a SoftPOS solution for accepting contactless Visa and Mastercard card payments on any Android smartphone. SoePay is a mobile payment solution that eliminates POS rental and provides an affordable and secure way for small and micro merchants to accept card payments. 

Therefore, by transforming mobile devices into payment terminals, SoePay enables merchants to securely accept payments from cards and mobile devices in many situations where cash is needed, such as at events, markets and outdoor stalls. 

SPECTRA Technologies provides payment terminals and after sales services with customers including KFC, 7 Eleven, H&M, and Shangri La Hotels and Restaurants. It exports products and holds partnerships in more than 65 countries and is a key promoter in Asia for cash to e-payment.  


Keywords: contactless payments, mobile payments, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Hong Kong
