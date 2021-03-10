MYPINPAD, SPECTRA Technologies launch contactless payments solution in Hong Kong

According to the press release, SPECTRA Technologies, a technology partner of MYPINPAD, has developed SoePay, a SoftPOS solution for accepting contactless Visa and Mastercard card payments on any Android smartphone. SoePay is a mobile payment solution that eliminates POS rental and provides an affordable and secure way for small and micro merchants to accept card payments.
Therefore, by transforming mobile devices into payment terminals, SoePay enables merchants to securely accept payments from cards and mobile devices in many situations where cash is needed, such as at events, markets and outdoor stalls.
SPECTRA Technologies provides payment terminals and after sales services with customers including KFC, 7 Eleven, H&M, and Shangri La Hotels and Restaurants. It exports products and holds partnerships in more than 65 countries and is a key promoter in Asia for cash to e-payment.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions