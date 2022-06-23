|
Mega Bank Nepal teams with MOCO digital wallet

Thursday 6 January 2022 14:35 CET | News

Mega Bank Nepal has enabled its customers to directly add their debit/credit card to MOCO’s digital wallet.

Mega Bank Nepal officials stated that MOCO digital wallet acts as a shared hub for multiple bank cards and users can just scan to make a payment. It eliminates the requirement of loading balance every time while performing a transaction, they added.

Besides that, MOCO Digital wallet users can benefit from unified QR payment. With this feature, MOCO Digital Wallet users and Mega Bank Card users can just scan and pay from multiple digital platforms including but not limited to Alipay, Nepal Pay, UnionPay, and VISA.

MOCO users will also receive reward points for every transaction. Accumulated reward points can be later be used to redeem gift hampers and vouchers through MOCO’s collaborators and partners. MOCO app is available on Google Play and the App Store.


Keywords: banks, partnership, digital wallet, QR payments, Visa
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Nepal
