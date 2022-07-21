Subscribe
Marqeta selected by Mastercard to enable seamless payments

Thursday 21 July 2022 13:50 CET | News

Global modern card issuing platform Marqeta has announced it was named the payment processor of choice for Opal Plus, a new transit programme for transport in Australia, in partnership with Mastercard Prepaid Managed Services (MPMS).

The programme will be operational in New South Wales (NSW), with the local government implementing Opal Plus, a Mobility as a Service app within Opal system, which allows customers to plan, book, and pay for customised commuting experiences directly from their mobile devices.

This comes after the NSW government announced it will upgrade the Opal card system by investing around AUD 568 million, aiming to enable faster and more convenient public transportation for the community. Part of the investment will be used for a pilot programme for a selected number of 10,000 inhabitants and will include streamline services such as rideshare, e-bike and scooter rentals, taxis, and parking.

The partnership represents a step forward for Marqeta’s transit vertical, showing its dedication to supporting innovative new use cases. By leveraging Mastercard’s processing network, Marqeta will help the transport for NSW to expand and become more than a transit transport network. 

Keywords: partnership, sharing economy, investment, digitalisation, public transportation, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Marqeta, Mastercard
Countries: Australia
