|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Lightspeed introduces payment solution in Germany

Thursday 19 August 2021 10:56 CET | News

Canada-based all-in-one trading platform provider Lightspeed has announced bringing its payment solution Lightspeed Payments to the German market. 

With the solution, restaurant operators enable their guests to pay by card, smartphone or smartwatch. Customers can integrate payment processing into their Lightspeed platform and control their operations from one source.

The Girocard, credit cards, as well as Apple Pay and Google Pay are supported. There are no monthly fees, instead Lightspeed relies on payment per transaction and the number of transactions is unlimited.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, expansion, mobile payments, contactless payments, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like