LawPay expands legal contactless payments for attorneys with QR codes

According to the press release, these new custom payment QR codes are available for use by all LawPay customers as an easy way for their clients to pay digitally by simply scanning the QR code on an invoice to save time and increase cash flow for the firms.
The initiative comes as adoption of online payment acceptance by law firms saw an accelerated double-digit growth rate among enterprise firms in 2020, due to client demand for contactless payments. As mobile payments become more widely accepted and expected, this new mobile addition from LawPay provides yet another mobile payment option for firms.
Moreover, the QR codes can be printed out and displayed at reception or added to an invoice. When a client scans a LawPay QR code, they are sent to a custom, mobile-friendly payment page that is hosted on a secure server. The client then enters their own payment details, which are automatically encrypted and sent directly to LawPay’s system.
