|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Kontist enables Apple Pay payments

Thursday 3 June 2021 15:42 CET | News

Germany-based neobank Kontist has announced enabling Apple Pay as a payment option. 

Customers can use Apple Pay on an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac to pay quickly in stores, on apps and on websites. When a Kontist debit card is linked to Apple Pay, the card number will not appear on the device Apple Pay is used on or stored on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, which is encrypted and saved in the secure element of the device. Each transaction is also authorised with a unique security code.

Apple Pay can be added to both the virtual and physical Kontist card, meaning that users can open an account with Kontist and pay directly with Apple Pay without having to wait for the physical card to arrive. There is no need to manually fill out account forms or re-enter shipping and billing information and each purchase with Apple Pay is authenticated with a glance or touch via Face ID, Touch ID or the device's password.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, Apple Pay, Google Pay, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like