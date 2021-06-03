Kontist enables Apple Pay payments

Customers can use Apple Pay on an iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac to pay quickly in stores, on apps and on websites. When a Kontist debit card is linked to Apple Pay, the card number will not appear on the device Apple Pay is used on or stored on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, which is encrypted and saved in the secure element of the device. Each transaction is also authorised with a unique security code.
Apple Pay can be added to both the virtual and physical Kontist card, meaning that users can open an account with Kontist and pay directly with Apple Pay without having to wait for the physical card to arrive. There is no need to manually fill out account forms or re-enter shipping and billing information and each purchase with Apple Pay is authenticated with a glance or touch via Face ID, Touch ID or the device's password.
