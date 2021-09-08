|
News

JustQR contactless payment system launches in Armenia

Wednesday 8 September 2021

Armenia-based telecom MobiDram has announced its customers will get to make payments in stores and entertainment venues using the system JustQR on their smartphones.

The advantages of using this system are contactless payments, when transacting via QR-code, the customer can choose the MobiDram account or any of his bank cards attached to the MobiDram mobile application, and the customer can use regular cashback promotions.

Payments via QR-code can be made in shops and entertainment places where ‘Ingenico POS’ terminals are located and where an information board on making payments through the system JustQR is posted.


Keywords: contactless payments, QR payments, POS, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Armenia
