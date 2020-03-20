Sections
News

India's Lava mobile company launches Lava Pay

Friday 20 March 2020 14:03 CET | News

Domestic mobile company Lava has forayed into the mobile payment service market segment with the launch of the Lava Pay.  

The new Lava Pay enables users to make payments via UPI (Unified Payments Interface). The existing Lava feature phone users can get the app installed on their device by visiting any of the nearest service centers in India.

Detailing on the functionality of Lava Pay, the feature users have to just go to the app and key in the phone number of the recipient. In the next screen, they should key in the amount that they want to transfer followed by the four-digit UPI code. As soon as the transaction is complete, both the sender and the recipient will get an alert. The users check their account balance in a single click.  Moreover, Lava Pay is a digital payment solution that doesn't require internet connectivity.


