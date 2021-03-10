|
Huawei and Bluecode introduce a mobile payment option

Wednesday 10 March 2021 13:47 CET | News

The Switzerland-based mobile payment provider Bluecode has announced a cooperation with Huawei to offer its customers a mobile payment option. 

This mobile payment option is meant to be an alternative to Google Pay for Huawei device users. For the time being, payments will be possible in Germany at Rossmann, Globus, Konsum Dresden, in the SAP Arena, or in the FC Köln stadium. 

Smaller dealers with Huawei devices can also accept Bluecode payments via the ‘Bluescan’ app. The ‘Bluescan’ app is available as a free download from the Huawei AppGallery. If a retailer has the app on their smartphone, they could accept payments via their Huawei smartphone assuming that it is linked to the payment service. In order to pay with a Huawei device, the customer needs a deposited bank account in the wallet app pre-installed on all Huawei devices. On this basis, payments can then be made by scanning an individually created barcode at participating retailers.


