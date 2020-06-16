Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Google Pay to launch 'merchant buttons' in the US

Tuesday 16 June 2020 14:43 CET | News

Google has announced plans of turning its Google Pay app into a one-stop shopping platform in the US, by adding ‘merchant buttons’ inside the app.

According to Business Insider, the initiative will enable both online and brick-and-mortar merchants to place branded buttons inside Google Pay, which will allow users to pay for goods and services without having to leave the app, thus creating a direct link between the buyer and the seller inside one portal.

Besides, it has been reported that Google tried to convince merchants including grocery stores, gas stations, and restaurant chains, to sign up for the plan. However, the timeline of the possible launch is not clear. Moreover, Google is thinking about creating a smart debit card in the future, which could be co-branded with bank partners.

Overall, the initiative would bring the US version of the app more in line with Google Pay's offering from other countries such as India, where users can already order food and hail rides without leaving the app, Business Insider reported.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Google, US, Google Pay, merchant buttons, merchants, smart debit card, India, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like