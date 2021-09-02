Google Pay partners with Leumi

After the launch of Google Pay in Israel, the bank's customers will be able to use both Google Pay and Leumi's own Pepper for payments in both physical and online stores. Leumi customers can also already use the Apple Pay digital wallet which was launched in Israel in May 2021.
Google had planned to launch its digital wallet in the third quarter of 2021 but has decided to postpone the entry into Israel until the end of the year. No precise date for the launch is yet available. Leumi customers can connect to Google Pay via the Leumi and Pepper apps or directly from their Android operating system, providing Goggle changes its plan to only allow connecting to the digital wallet through a designated app .
