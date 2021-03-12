|
Google Pay begins test running a monetised payment platform update

Friday 12 March 2021 13:51 CET | News

Google Pay has announced a test run for monetisation of an updated personalised payment platform.

With this update, Google Pay can optionally evaluate user’s transaction history in order to provide them with tailored offers based on their Google Pay activity and transaction history. According to t3n, Google aims to monetise this service in the future. 

This product will first launch in India with a ‘make Google Pay better for you’ update.  The update will be switched off by default and can be activated or deactivated by the user at any time. This test run is a step towards making Google’s payment platform Google Pay a monetised product in the future.


More: Link


Keywords: mobile payments, online payments, digital payments, product upgrade
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
