News

GoDaddy launches commerce solution

Thursday 30 September 2021 14:35 CET | News

GoDaddy has announced it expanded its payments service with the launch of two POS devices, including a countertop Smart Terminal and a mobile Card Reader.

The introduction of the new devices unlocks GoDaddy’s commerce solution, giving small businesses the ability to sell, track and manage sales in more places than any other comparable platform. It also marks an important leap for GoDaddy, as it is now able to fully serve the 60% of its more than 20 million customers that operate both on and offline.

Like a brick and mortar that offers online orders with in-store pickup. GoDaddy’s POS integrates with GoDaddy’s Online Store to unify in-person and online sales in one organised place, says the new Commerce Hub.


Keywords: ecommerce, product launch, POS, mobile payments, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
