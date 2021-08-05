|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Fiserv begins contactless payments and acquiring operations with Caixa in Brazil

Thursday 5 August 2021 14:04 CET | News

Caixa Cartões, a subsidiary of Caixa Economia Federal based in Brazil, has teamed with US-based payments tech provider Fiserv to offer acquiring services through Caixa-branded POS terminals.

The Caixa-branded terminals are available at all 4,300 Caixa branches. The terminals allow businesses to accept payments via debit or credit card or voucher, as well as proximity payments via card or QR code, such as those made using the Caixa Tem app. Following the first transaction completed using a Caixa terminal 5 July 2021, the terminals were made available through a pilot at 174 Caixa branches throughout Brazil.

The `Maquininha Caixa Pagamentos` is the new business partner for the Brazilian people, allowing them to sell more and more securely, manage business from their mobile phone, and access credit from anticipated sales. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, contactless payments, Acquirer, POS
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like