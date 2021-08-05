Fiserv begins contactless payments and acquiring operations with Caixa in Brazil

The Caixa-branded terminals are available at all 4,300 Caixa branches. The terminals allow businesses to accept payments via debit or credit card or voucher, as well as proximity payments via card or QR code, such as those made using the Caixa Tem app. Following the first transaction completed using a Caixa terminal 5 July 2021, the terminals were made available through a pilot at 174 Caixa branches throughout Brazil.
The `Maquininha Caixa Pagamentos` is the new business partner for the Brazilian people, allowing them to sell more and more securely, manage business from their mobile phone, and access credit from anticipated sales.
