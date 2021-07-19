E.SUN Commercial Bank announces benefits for binding vouchers to its products

According to the press release, the initiative comes in response to the Taiwan's triple stimulus voucher programme and in the spirit of a stimulus plan that was launched to benefit the people.
The company worked together with its partners to offer various reward options; for example, new users who applied for the U Bear card or Pi Wallet card online could receive a reward for consumption over a certain amount or P coins as a first transaction gift, encouraging consumers to use digital triple stimulus vouchers.
Despite the fact that physical stores and large-scale chains have all launched their own incentives, the redemption and use of paper vouchers exceeded that of bound digital vouchers. However, a look back at the development of non-cash payment transactions in Taiwan during the past five years shows that the active promotion of digital payment services by the government and financial sector helped to boost the digital payment rate from 26% to over 50%.
E.SUN Commercial Bank believes that for businesses, the triple stimulus vouchers have achieved more than simply bringing economic benefits to digital payments. The implementation of this programme also increased the public's recognition and acceptance of non-cash payment transaction methods.
