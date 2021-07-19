|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

E.SUN Commercial Bank announces benefits for binding vouchers to its products

Monday 19 July 2021 13:47 CET | News

E.SUN Commercial Bank has announced benefits for binding vouchers to its products, such as an additional 1% payback and paybacks of up to 10% for designated channels. 

According to the press release, the initiative comes in response to the Taiwan's triple stimulus voucher programme and in the spirit of a stimulus plan that was launched to benefit the people. 

The company worked together with its partners to offer various reward options; for example, new users who applied for the U Bear card or Pi Wallet card online could receive a reward for consumption over a certain amount or P coins as a first transaction gift, encouraging consumers to use digital triple stimulus vouchers. 

Despite the fact that physical stores and large-scale chains have all launched their own incentives, the redemption and use of paper vouchers exceeded that of bound digital vouchers. However, a look back at the development of non-cash payment transactions in Taiwan during the past five years shows that the active promotion of digital payment services by the government and financial sector helped to boost the digital payment rate from 26% to over 50%.

E.SUN Commercial Bank believes that for businesses, the triple stimulus vouchers have achieved more than simply bringing economic benefits to digital payments. The implementation of this programme also increased the public's recognition and acceptance of non-cash payment transaction methods. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, loyalty programme, e-wallet, online payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Taiwan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like