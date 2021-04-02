|
Digital Alliance, QIWI Group launch SoftPOS-based payments acceptance solution

Friday 2 April 2021

Sweden-based fintech Digital Alliance and QIWI Group, a Russia-based provider of payment services, have launched a payments acceptance solution based on SoftPOS technology.

The service was initially launched in Russia under the brand ‘tap2go’ with the plan of rolling out the solution to international markets during 2021. The new service will enable end users to accept card payments directly on their mobile devices, without the need for dedicated card acceptance hardware.

The solution is currently available for select users of QIWI Wallet, with plans to make it available to all users in June 2021. tap2go accepts transactions with contactless cards and e-wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.


