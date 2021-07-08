|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Delhaize launches mobile payments with Payconiq in all its supermarkets

Thursday 8 July 2021 14:41 CET | News

Belgium-based food retailer Delhaize has announced launching mobile payments using the Payconiq by Bancontact app in its 128 supermarkets. 

Customers can use their smartphones to scan the Payconiq QR code at the checkout. The other stores of the group (AD Delhaize, Proxy Delhaize and Shop & Go) will also offer this means of payment in the near future.

In May 2021, Delhaize launched the Payconiq payment method in three pilot supermarkets: Ekeren, Kraainem and Tubize. Subsequently, after the present announcement, all the other Delhaize supermarkets in Belgium will join them. Consumers who wish to pay with their smartphone will be able to scan a Payconiq QR code on the screens of checkouts at Delhaize. To do this, they will use their Payconiq by Bancontact app or a banking application offering the Payconiq payment method.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, mobile payments, e-wallet, QR payments, retail
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Belgium
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like