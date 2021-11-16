|
Cornèr Europe and Cornercard UK integrate Apple Pay

Tuesday 16 November 2021 13:42 CET | News

Cornèr Europe and Conrercard UK, both part of Switzerland-based Cornèr Bank Group, have announced that their customers can now use Apple Pay.

The companies offer Apple Pay to their cardholders in Luxembourg, France, Monaco, Austria, Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, and Isle of Man, stating that these are key locations for their financial institution partners.

The Cornèr Bank Group is an independent Swiss private bank group operating as a fullservice bank. Active across the whole range of traditional banking services, the Cornèr Bank Group specialises in the private banking sector, as well as in the areas of lending, Visa, Mastercard, and Diners Club payment cards (Cornèrcard) and online trading (Cornèrtrader).


Keywords: mobile payments, product upgrade, expansion, Apple Pay
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
