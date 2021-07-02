|
British mobile ordering solution Yoello launches in New Zealand

Friday 2 July 2021 14:21 CET | News

UK-based fintech Yoello has launched its mobile ordering solution in New Zealand after its expansion to Australia.
Yoello allows customers to order food and drinks to the table by simply scanning a QR code, and without needing to download an app. Merchants can also operate takeaway and delivery services all through one platform. The mobile web-app is now supporting businesses in Auckland and Wellington with contact-free ordering.

After launching its order and pay solution in the UK in July 2020, Yoello has since grown from 5 to 60 employees and branched out to support hospitality businesses in America, Canada, Australia, Ireland and now New Zealand.

 


